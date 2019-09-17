The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Ruth Holmes Ferguson Obituary
Ruth Holmes Ferguson, 70, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away September 15, 2019.

Born in Stambaugh, MI, in the Upper Peninsula, she was the daughter of Thorsten and Florence Holmes. She received her BSN from the University of Michigan, her Masters from Virginia Commonwealth University, and retired as an Associate Professor of Nursing from Sentara College of Health Sciences.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Helen Sawyer. Left to cherish her memory: two daughters, Heather Seale (Eric) of Rocky Mount, NC and Heidi Mason (Roy) of Chesapeake; a son, Michael Sean Ferguson (Francheska) of Chesapeake; four grandchildren, Noah and Oscar Seale, Kate and Jules Mason; two sisters, Barbara Goodkin (Mitch) of Ann Arbor, MI and Janet Kabbe of Palm Coast, FL; three nieces and three nephews.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara College of Health Sciences. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 17, 2019
