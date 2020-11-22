1/1
Ruth Koenig
1926 - 2020
Ruth Koenig, 93, passed away on November 16, 2020. She was born on November 29 1926 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Joseph and Lena Mallner. Ruth grew up in New York City (Ridgewood, Queens).

She worked as a secretary in N Y, retiring from the New York Stock Exchange. Ruth married John Koenig, a machinist, in 1949 and they raised their children in Glendale, Queens. When her husband retired from the U.S. Postal Service, they moved to Chesapeake, VA to be close to her daughter's family. John and Ruth had an active social life with various Senior Centers in Chesapeake. They enjoyed bowling and day trips with the Centers and traveled extensively on their own, including trips to Hawaii, Alaska, the Caribbean and tours of National Parks. At home, they were able to spend time with their grandchildren and take care of their garden. Ruth rode a riding lawn mower well into her 80's! For her last 8 years, she resided in Atlantic Shores Retirement Community in Va. Beach. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John.

She is survived by her three children John Koenig (Kathy), Doreen Quane (John) and Kevin Koenig (Laura), 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date at St Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY.

www.vacremationsociety.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 22, 2020.
