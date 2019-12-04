|
VIRGINIA BEACH- Mrs. Ruth L. Bates - Surrounded by her whole family, Ruth met her Savior on November 29, 2019. Ruth was born to William and Freda Schwarz in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 20, 1929. As the wife of a Navy pilot, she made Virginia Beach her home in 1967. Ruth was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She was the widow of John "Jack" A. Bates, Jr., to whom she was married for 58 years. Left to cherish her memory are John & Vicky Bates; Michael, Justin & Summer Bates; Stephen & Susan Bates; Karen & Kim Bates; Nancy, John, Michael, Caitlyn & Sean O'Toole; Kevin, Paul & Elizabeth Bates; and Nicholaus & Katie Swan.
Ruth was a dedicated parishioner of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and a participant in the Flower and Altar Guilds. She loved to drive her sports car, read, cook, exercise at the YMCA, tend gardens, and arrange flowers. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always put first the needs of her family.
Ruth's family and friends knew that she was praying for them during their times of need. An unconditional love for God's entire domain always flowed through her heart. She quietly prayed that all who knew her would come to know and experience a personal relationship with the Lord by keeping Him at the center of their lives.
Ruth took her work seriously, whether it was as a part-time teacher of homebound students or as the cornerstone of her large family. To her, every opportunity to travel was a vacationâ€"a chance to see new places and meet new people. Like most of her family, Ruth was an avid sports fisher and especially enjoyed angling tautog off the second island of the Bay Bridge Tunnel. Though the fish may feel otherwise, her sparkling eyes and infectious smile brought joy to everyone she met.
Her funeral will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach on December 14th at 2 pm. The family will receive friends at the parish hall next to the church immediately following the service. Flowers are welcome. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to Ruth's church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019