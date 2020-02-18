|
Ruth M. Berry, 91, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on February 16, 2020.
Born in Independence, KS, Ruth was the daughter of the late Otto Luethje and Emilie Looney and husband, Ted, and the widow of Leonard C. Berry. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Luethje.
Ruth was a charter member of Hope Lutheran Church and member of the Retired Officers Wife's Society. She was also an avid bowler and bridge player. She loved visiting and sending cards to her friends and family and could remember their birth and anniversary dates.
Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Linda Moore and Diana Berry and Bill Lloyd; sister, Betty L. Renaldi; grandson, Craig Moore and his wife, Janet; and two great-granddaughters, Tarra and Lindi Moore.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 18, 2020