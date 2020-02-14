|
Ruth Mae Sawyer Copeland, 90, passed away February 12, 2020. She was born in Creswell, NC the daughter of the late William and Louie Sawyer. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward B. Copeland; and siblings, Joanne Spruill, Ivy Spruill, Addie Bateman, Warren Alexander, and William Alexander. Ruth is survived by her children, Donnie Copeland (Drema), Ronnie Copeland (Mary Anne), William E. Copeland, Mike Copeland (Susan), and Alice Lee (Robbie); grandchildren, Kelly Copeland, Karen Daughtrey, Justin Young, Ronnie Copeland, Jr., Brett Copeland, Grant Copeland, Pearce Copeland, Tiffany Youker, Shaunna Byrum, and Rachel Bailor; 16 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Kirk Dice and Rev. Ronald Clemmons officiating. Entombment will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Ruth has been a resident of Nansemond Pointe for 16 years and the family would like to thank Kathy Mays, Mary Diggs, and the countless aides and nurses that have loved and cared for her over the years.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2020