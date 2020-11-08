1/1
Ruth Melissa Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Melissa Gibson, "Tudy", 71, passed away October 31, 2020 after a long courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

She will always be remembered as a kind, loving, and compassionate woman who put the needs of others before her own. She was a devout Catholic and had a great love for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her love for her family was unconditional and showed in her everyday deeds. Tudy had many loves in this life. Her greatest love was her husband of 43 years, Dwight, who preceded her in death by four years.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Natalie, Marc, Ryan, and Jacob; seven grandchildren ages 25 to 4 years and several other "children" she loved and cared for as her own. She was one of thirteen children and remained close to many of her sisters. They truly were her best friends and she loved them very much. Tudy leaves behind a tremendous legacy and will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew her.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11 am at St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church, 1544 S. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake. A reception will follow at Kingdom of Life Ministries, 1280 Bells Mill Road, Chesapeake. Contributions can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved