Ruth Melissa Gibson, "Tudy", 71, passed away October 31, 2020 after a long courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.



She will always be remembered as a kind, loving, and compassionate woman who put the needs of others before her own. She was a devout Catholic and had a great love for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her love for her family was unconditional and showed in her everyday deeds. Tudy had many loves in this life. Her greatest love was her husband of 43 years, Dwight, who preceded her in death by four years.



Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Natalie, Marc, Ryan, and Jacob; seven grandchildren ages 25 to 4 years and several other "children" she loved and cared for as her own. She was one of thirteen children and remained close to many of her sisters. They truly were her best friends and she loved them very much. Tudy leaves behind a tremendous legacy and will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew her.



A funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11 am at St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church, 1544 S. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake. A reception will follow at Kingdom of Life Ministries, 1280 Bells Mill Road, Chesapeake. Contributions can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.



