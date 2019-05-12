Ruth O. Lancaster, a resident of Westminster Canterbury, passed away on May 9, 2019. She was born in Hendersonville, NC on April 24, 1924 to the late Everett C. Orr and Estelle Orr Newman. She was predeceased by her husband, Major W. Gartrell (Lanny) Lancaster USMC (Ret.) and her sister, Margaret O. Fixter. Ruth graduated from Hendersonville High School, Class of 1942 and attended Asheville Teachers' College. In 1943, she married 2nd Lt. W. Gartrell Lancanster. Ruth worked for the American Red Cross and Civil Service. After Gartrells' retirement from active duty, they moved to Charlotte, NC. She retired from Pfister Chemical Inc., and they moved to Virginia Beach, VA. They continued their love of traveling in their motor home, including attending Lions International Conventions. Ruth was a member of the Kempsville Women's Club, Charter Member of AARP Chapter #4212, and the Kempsville Lions Auxiliary. She was of Presbyterian faith. Ruth enjoyed being with family, music, movies, crossword puzzles, and Sudoku. She is survived by her son, Lanny R. Lancaster and his wife, Linda; daughter, Lynn L. Valos and her husband, Bill; grandsons, Troy Valos and his wife Jessica and Nicholas J. Valos and his wife Renee; and great-grandchildren, Laura, Caleb, Liam, and Bradley. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wed. May 15, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hendersonville, NC. A memorial service will be at a later date at Westminster Canterbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . You may offer condolences to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019