Ruth Selena Holmes, 67, of Chesapeake, went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Eldress Charlotte Holmes & Miles Edward Holmes. A viewing will be held Sun.May 3 from 5-7pm at Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services-1146 Rodgers Street Chesapeake, VA 23324.



