Ruth Elizabeth Williams Buck, the only child of James Lundy Williams and Allie Ruth Daly Williams, died June 13, 2020 at home in Portsmouth with her family after a period of declining health. Ruth was born in New Bern, NC.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Donald R. Buck, son-in-law Donald R. Carignan and son-in-law Steve Harrll. She is survived by a son, James Edward Sitterson and his wife, Nancy Pauline Nelson Sitterson, of Portsmouth, and two daughters, Katherine Louise Sitterson Carignan and her husband Jeff Bailey of Henrico, VA, and Amy Ruth Buck Pace and her partner, Henry Lee of Carrsville, VA. She is also survived by three stepchildren, Michael Wayne Buck of Portsmouth, Donna Buck Thompson Byrum, and her husband Ronnie Byrum of Portsmouth, and Sandra Buck Harrell of Archdale, NC. "Nan" leaves behind her adored and adoring grandchildren, John Lundy (Jack) Carignan, Rayedon Leigh Pace, Allison Rose Carignan, Griffin Cooper Pace and Elizabeth McKenna Pace and step-grandchildren, Kara Elizabeth Hayes, Michele Buck Ellis, Amanda Buck Penland, Chase Alexander Pace, Meredith Thompson Edgell and Meagan Lee Kashner, thirteen beloved great-grandchildren as well as Larue Newsome, Luanne Dunn and Marty Cabe, her dearest friends. Ruth was a 1950 graduate of Cradock High School and a graduate of the National College for Church Secretaries and attended Tidewater Community College and ODU. She made her career as a church secretary, at Southern Baptist churches in Caroline County and Chesterfield County and finally at Cradock Baptist Church in Portsmouth, where she served for 40 years. She was active in the Portsmouth Church Secretaries, Virginia Church Secretaries and National Church Secretaries associations. She was also an active member of Cradock Baptist, serving as a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School director and Vacation Bible School director.
Ruth was also a teacher, working with kindergarten students in Chesterfield, VA and at Cradock Baptist Church, where she served a term as the Principal of the kindergarten. She was a substitute teacher at Alf J. Mapp Junior High School for several years and greatly enjoyed working with middle-schoolers.
Ruth was a life member of the PTA, serving as PTA President even after her youngest child graduated from high school, because, she said, "I care about all the children, not just my own." She loved the Cradock community and Cradock High School. She was a longtime member, and Past President, of the Woman's Club of Portsmouth, and a proud member of the Cradock Admirals (Retired).
Ruth loved people and never met a stranger. When she met you, she wanted to hear all about you and who and what you loved. Writing was her secret passion; her first job with with the Portsmouth Star newspaper. She loved to write stories about the people she met and what she learned from them and filled notebooks with her writings.
Shortly before her death, Ruth reached out to friends, neighbors, church members and hospice staff to thank everyone for their loving care, prayers, cards and notes. You all were bright spots in her life and she was grateful for you.
Visitation will be held at Loving Funeral Home in Portsmouth on Thursday, June 18th from 10:00 a.m. until 5 p.m. The family will be at the funeral home from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday and will see visitors at the family residence on Thursday as well. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Ruth may be made to the H.E.R. Shelter, PO Box 2187, Portsmouth, VA 23702 or online at hershelter.com. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 17, 2020.