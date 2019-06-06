The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Ryan Keith Cox

Ryan Keith Cox Obituary
50, entered into eternal rest on May 31, 2019. He graduated from Princess Anne High School and furthered his education by completing a Bachelor's degree in Business with an Accounting Specialty from St. Leo University, FL. Ryan worked as an Accounting Clerk for the city of Virginia Beach for 12 1/2 years. He was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church, Anointed Voices, Men of Hope, the Male Chorus and the Men's Ministry. Ryan loved sports, reading and studying the Bible. He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Pastor E. Ray Cox, Sr. and Maxine Mills Cox; two brothers, Tony F. Mills; Ervin Ray Cox Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of life will be Sat., June 8th, 11am, at New Hope Baptist Church, Va. Beach. Public viewing will be 2-8pm, Fri., June 7th, Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 6, 2019
