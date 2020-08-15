1/1
Ryan M. Drescher
Ryan McKeithan Drescher, age 38, left us on August 8, 2020. Born and raised in Virginia Beach, she graduated with honors from Norfolk Academy in 2000 and Duke University in 2005. Ryan's love of dance and theater led to performances at her schools, the Virginia Opera, the Virginia Stage Company, ODU Summer Theater and the Hurrah Players. Her professional life was spent predominantly in the healthcare industry.

Ryan is survived by her parents, Dale M. Drescher and John W. Drescher, her maternal grandmother and extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be private.

Donations in Ryan's memory may be made to the National Alliance for Mental Health, Norfolk Academy or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at hdoliver.com

"Let your soul and spirit fly into the mystic" -- Van Morrison

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
