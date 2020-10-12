Ryane Kathryn Bachman (Hill), 44, of Chesapeake passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Ryane was born on October 24, 1975 in San Antonio, Texas and was the daughter of Joseph Espinosa Hill and Kathryn Frances Chapman (Boudreau).
Besides her parents, survivors include her beloved husband, Jason Ronald Bachman; daughter, Genevieve Kathryn Bachman; brother, Aaron Joseph Hill; sister, Laura Ashley Swanson; grandmother, Kathryn S. Sprouse; her beloved companions, Loki, Peanut, Cha Cha, Tinkerbell and Boo as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 am Friday, October 16, 2020 at Oman Funeral home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322. The visitation will begin with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to K-9 New Life.
