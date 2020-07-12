Rear Admiral S. David Frost, U.S. Navy (Retired), born April 21, 1930, in Southard, Oklahoma, passed this world peacefully on June 27, 2020. He loved God and country and was a devoted husband and father.
After spending his childhood on a farm in Oklahoma, David's family moved to The Dalles, Oregon, where he attended The Dalles High School. There he was a member of the State Championship football team and graduated as class Salutatorian. He entered the U.S. Naval Academy in 1949 and graduated 17th of 926 in the class of 1953. During his 30-year naval career, he earned an MBA from Stanford University and specialized in logistics and financial management. His assignments included Supply Officer aboard USS AMERICA (CV 66), Commanding Officer of the Navy Supply Corps School, Executive Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Comptroller), and Deputy Comptroller of the Navy. Among his many talents, David was known in the Pentagon as an especially gifted speechwriter.
Following his distinguished military career, David joined the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., where he served as Staff Director for Management for sixteen years under the Chairmanships of Paul Volcker and Alan Greenspan-the highest non-presidential appointed position at the Federal Reserve.
David was a devoted Catholic and participated in numerous charitable organizations. His principal hobby was antique cars-he was a member of the Model A Ford Club of America, fully restored a 1931 Model A Ford roadster, and drove the car to work for many years. He also enjoyed sports, fishing, and woodworking. He could build or rebuild just about anything, including cars, home additions, electrical wiring, furniture and more; there was no challenge too great.
David deeply loved his family. He is survived by Dolores, his devoted wife of sixty-six years; daughter Kathy (Mark) Duffner; Captain Dave (Sally) Frost, USN(Retired); Karen Frost, and Mary (Francis) Frisby; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Interment will take place this fall at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery following a funeral mass at the Naval Academy Chapel. Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com
. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL. 904-249-1100