Doris Pinkham, age 101, of Smithfield, VA, passed away on November 6, 2020. She was born in Patterson, NJ, November 16, 1918. She attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial College and worked in New York City. She later moved to Virginia Beach with her husband William T. Pinkham and family, where she worked in the VA Tech Extension Office as a secretary. Doris enjoyed cooking, vegetable gardening, crabbing, sewing and art. Her husband preceded her in death.She is survived by son William (Bill) Pinkham (Linda) and daughter Jeanne Parrish (Steve). She also has three grandsons: Rick Parrish (Stephanie), Mike Parrish (Sherri) and Rob Parrish (Jenny) and six great-grandchildren: Maddie, Max, Sam, Miller, Whitt and Linc Parrish.The family would like to thank Martha Hunt and all the staff at Magnolia Manor in Smithfield for the excellent care given to Doris since 2003.Donations can be made to the Norfolk Botanical Garden.