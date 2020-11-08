1/1
S. Doris Pinkham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share S.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Pinkham, age 101, of Smithfield, VA, passed away on November 6, 2020. She was born in Patterson, NJ, November 16, 1918. She attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial College and worked in New York City. She later moved to Virginia Beach with her husband William T. Pinkham and family, where she worked in the VA Tech Extension Office as a secretary. Doris enjoyed cooking, vegetable gardening, crabbing, sewing and art. Her husband preceded her in death.

She is survived by son William (Bill) Pinkham (Linda) and daughter Jeanne Parrish (Steve). She also has three grandsons: Rick Parrish (Stephanie), Mike Parrish (Sherri) and Rob Parrish (Jenny) and six great-grandchildren: Maddie, Max, Sam, Miller, Whitt and Linc Parrish.

The family would like to thank Martha Hunt and all the staff at Magnolia Manor in Smithfield for the excellent care given to Doris since 2003.

Donations can be made to the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved