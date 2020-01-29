|
|
S. Frank Blocker, Jr., 93, of Norfolk, VA passed away peacefully in his home on January 25, 2020.
Frank was predeceased by his parents S. Frank Blocker Sr., Wilma Williamson Blocker and his cousin Kenneth Sellers. He graduated from Granby High School in 1945 and from the University of Virginia in 1950. Frank was the owner of Eastern Auto Distributors and founder of the Blocker Foundation which supports numerous charitable organizations.
Frank was on the Board of Directors of Virginia Wesleyan College where his generous donations were used to build the Blocker Hall Education Building in his parents' honor.
Frank served as Board Chairman for the Norfolk YMCA and later became the chairman of the Endowment program. His love for the YMCA and generous donations resulted in the renaming of the Norfolk Branch to the S. Frank Blocker YMCA.
Frank was a very funny, witty, generous and well respected man.
Left to cherish his memory are several first cousins Steve and Carolyn Williamson, Roy and Collette Williamson; Emma Jo and Don Guest; Andy and Jeanine Williamson; JoAnn Sellers and Victoria Worrell along with their extended families.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to his dedicated caregivers Charlene Langlois, Jean Byrd along with members of the Senior Core Staff and Grace Hospice.
A visitation will be held from 06:00 to 08:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31st at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel, Norfolk VA. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with a burial to follow at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk VA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Norfolk YMCA and the Norfolk SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020