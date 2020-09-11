1/
S. Perry Robbins
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share S.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
S. Perry Robbins, 73, of 1474 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, NC, passed away in his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 surrounded by his wife and loved ones.

Born in Norfolk, VA on August 6, 1947, he was the son of the late William and Bessie Robbins. Perry graduated from Maury High School and attended Old Dominion University, both in Norfolk. Perry served the global manufacturing and technology industry with the Xerox Corporation for over 32 years. He worked as a Service Specialist Technician, a Work Support Manager, a Field Service Manager and retired as a Naval Service Team Manager in Norfolk overseeing Xerox technicians in Europe, Italy and Japan.

Perry spent many years working hard, yet enjoyed finding time to travel around the world vacationing with his family. An Old Dominion and University of Virginia enthusiast, he was eager to cheer on his teams with his loyal friends. Perry was a member of Whiteville Grove Baptist Church and a former member of the Belvidere Ruritan Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Michele, and his brother, Andrew Robbins.

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 15 years, Barbara Layden Robbins of the home, two daughters, Jodi Robbins of Chesapeake, VA, and Lacey Winslow and husband Austin of Belvidere, and two sons, Adam Robbins and wife Amy of Orlando, FL and Billy Baughan of Nags Head, and one brother, Larry Robbins of Virginia Beach, VA. He cherished his time with his grandchildren: Michaela Baughan, Tristan and Ellie Robbins, and Madelyn and Kathryn Winslow. Perry valued his many extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 13, at 3:00 p.m. in Whiteville Grove Baptist Church, 373 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, and will be conducted by the Rev. Randy Ward. A private burial will be held Sunday evening in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the memorial service, and all other times at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Whiteville Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 65, Belvidere, NC, 27919.

Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial Gathering
the social hall of the church
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Whiteville Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller & Van Essendelft
1125 Harvey Point Road
Hertford, NC 27944
252-426-9993
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved