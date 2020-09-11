S. Perry Robbins, 73, of 1474 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, NC, passed away in his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 surrounded by his wife and loved ones.
Born in Norfolk, VA on August 6, 1947, he was the son of the late William and Bessie Robbins. Perry graduated from Maury High School and attended Old Dominion University, both in Norfolk. Perry served the global manufacturing and technology industry with the Xerox Corporation for over 32 years. He worked as a Service Specialist Technician, a Work Support Manager, a Field Service Manager and retired as a Naval Service Team Manager in Norfolk overseeing Xerox technicians in Europe, Italy and Japan.
Perry spent many years working hard, yet enjoyed finding time to travel around the world vacationing with his family. An Old Dominion and University of Virginia enthusiast, he was eager to cheer on his teams with his loyal friends. Perry was a member of Whiteville Grove Baptist Church and a former member of the Belvidere Ruritan Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Michele, and his brother, Andrew Robbins.
Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 15 years, Barbara Layden Robbins of the home, two daughters, Jodi Robbins of Chesapeake, VA, and Lacey Winslow and husband Austin of Belvidere, and two sons, Adam Robbins and wife Amy of Orlando, FL and Billy Baughan of Nags Head, and one brother, Larry Robbins of Virginia Beach, VA. He cherished his time with his grandchildren: Michaela Baughan, Tristan and Ellie Robbins, and Madelyn and Kathryn Winslow. Perry valued his many extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 13, at 3:00 p.m. in Whiteville Grove Baptist Church, 373 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, and will be conducted by the Rev. Randy Ward. A private burial will be held Sunday evening in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the memorial service, and all other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Whiteville Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 65, Belvidere, NC, 27919.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com
