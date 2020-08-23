1/1
Sabre Kalolina Harris
1989 - 2020
Sabre Kalolina Harris, 30, of Virginia Beach, went home to heaven August 17, 2020. Sabre was born October 10, 1989 in Honolulu, Hawaii. When she was 9 years old, her father, SCPO USN (Retired) Stacey Harris, received orders to Norfolk, Virginia where she remained ever since. Sabre was employed at the church she grew up in, Providence Baptist Church, and worked in the after-school program there since graduating from Kempsville High School.

Sabre was active in her church, helped in the youth group and was part of the college and career group. She loved to go to Christian concerts, spend time with family, and do crafts.

Sabre is survived by her father, SCPO USN (Retired) Stacey Harris; her siblings, Col. USAF Christopher (Tonya) Menuey of Minot, ND; Trisha (CW4 USA Retired Thomas) Berglund of Pensacola, FL; and Shane Harris of Virginia Beach. She was a beloved aunt and is survived by 5 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sue, and they are enjoying the sweetest reunion one can imagine.

Sabre was sweet, kind, thoughtful, loving, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She had accepted Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior which gave her a promise of an eternal home in heaven. We who know the Lord have peace knowing we will see her again.

The family is inviting friends Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A graveside ceremony will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11am at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family and share a memory of Sabre.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
