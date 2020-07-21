1/
Sabrina Anne Jones
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sabrina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sabrina Anne Jones, age 38, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk, Virginia. Sabrina was born August 2, 1981, to Mr. Robert L. Jones Sr. and the late Mrs. Sylvia Weeks Jones of Norfolk, Virginia. Sabrina was a dedicated employee having worked at the Bank of America and was employed by the City of Norfolk at the time of her death. Besides her father, Sabrina is survived by a brother, Robert Lawrence Jones Jr., two uncles, 3 aunts and a host of family members and friends. There will be a viewing Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 2pm - 6pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, Virginia 23505. Sabrina's Home Going Celebration will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11am at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505. To express condolences visit: www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved