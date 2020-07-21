Sabrina Anne Jones, age 38, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk, Virginia. Sabrina was born August 2, 1981, to Mr. Robert L. Jones Sr. and the late Mrs. Sylvia Weeks Jones of Norfolk, Virginia. Sabrina was a dedicated employee having worked at the Bank of America and was employed by the City of Norfolk at the time of her death. Besides her father, Sabrina is survived by a brother, Robert Lawrence Jones Jr., two uncles, 3 aunts and a host of family members and friends. There will be a viewing Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 2pm - 6pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, Virginia 23505. Sabrina's Home Going Celebration will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11am at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505. To express condolences visit: www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com