Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Sabrina L. Campbell-Finck


1978 - 2020
Sabrina L. Campbell-Finck Obituary
Sabrina L. Campbell-Finck, 41, has gone home on January 26, 2020. She was born on December 14, 1978 to the late Patty Lou Baumann and Donald Campbell in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Sabrina was the Office Manager for Finck Masonry LLC. She was a proud and loving mother, she loved the ocean and listening to live music.

She is survived by her loving husband Jerry Finck; her children Brianna Wallace, Kendall Wallace and step daughter Josie Spruill Finck; step-father Alan Baumann; siblings Candy Rawson, Donald Campbell Jr., Samantha Sawyer; and step brothers Alan Baumann Jr. and Michael Baumann.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation starting at 12:00 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA. Final resting place will be Rosewood Memorial Park at a later date. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020
