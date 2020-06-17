Sabrina Rae Traver
Sabrina Rae Traver, 60, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was our mother, grandmother, hero and best friend. Sabrina had the best spirit and was loved by so many. She will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sharon Traver; sons, Alan Traver (Tina) and David Traver (Melissa); brothers, Perry Hillegas (Lavonda) and Jason Hillegas (Diane); and 9 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Hillegas Sr. and Laura Hillegas; son, Brandon Traver; and brother, Frederick Hillegas Jr.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Fri. June 19, 2020 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sat. June 20, 2020 at the funeral home. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
