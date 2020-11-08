Sadie Marie Wade, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother peacefully passed away at Bay Lake Assisted Living on Nov. 5, 2020 at the age of 99.
She was born in Oriental, North Carolina on February 14, 1921, to Theodore and Sadie Harper. She was the wife of 70 years to the late James T. Wade.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sandy Wade Linkous and son-in-law John Linkous, of Virginia Beach; grandson, Blaine Linkous and his wife Kathleen; and great-grandchildren, Anne Harper Linkous and John Edwin Linkous of Baltimore, Maryland.
Before moving to Bay Lake, Marie was a resident of Norfolk for 79 years. She attended First United Methodist Church for more than 70 years and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Westminster Chapter #99.
We want to thank the Bay Lake nurses and Interim Hospice nurses, social worker (Jennifer) and Chaplin Darren for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 3031 Luxembourg Ave., Norfolk, VA 23509, SPCA Norfolk /Virginia Beach, or to a charity of one's choice
.
Due to Covid 19, burial will be family only. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com