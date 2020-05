Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sallie's life story with friends and family

Share Sallie's life story with friends and family



58, passed unexpectedly 4/28/20 in Va Beach. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister & friend. Arrangements by Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas. Full obit & condolences altmeyerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store