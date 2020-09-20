CHESAPEAKE- Sallie Sue Darden, 85, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1935 in Montague, North Carolina to the late, David Peele Johnson and Sallie Caroline Stone. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Wheeler Darden, Sr.; a daughter, Linda Albertson; and two step-sons, Richard Earl Darden and Roy Wheeler Darden, Jr.She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Carroll (George) and Shirley Johnson; step-daughter, Dana Darden Brown; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel with Rev. Mel Kunkle officiating. A committal service will follow at 2 PM at the Darden Farm Family Cemetery in Mapleton, North Carolina. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Condolences may be offered online at