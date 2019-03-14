Sally Ann Phillips, 85 of the 3000 block of Yakima Road, Chesapeake, died March 12, 2019 in her home with her granddaughter and caregiver Alyssia by her side. Mrs. Phillips was born in Wytheville, Virginia to the late George G. Umberger and Zona Newsome Umberger.Mrs. Phillips retired from Chesapeake Public Schools with over 25 years of service. She was a longtime member of Oaklette United Methodist Church in Chesapeake where she was active with the John Teter Sunday School Class, the United Methodist Women, the Altar Guild and the Thursday Bible Study.Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her husband Lester N. Phillips, a daughter, Kathryn A. Nixon and a brother Hutch Umberger. Survivors include her sons, William L. Phillips and his wife Jane, Robert E. Phillips and his wife Robin, her granddaughters, Alyssia Nixon, Devin E. Phillips and three grandsons, Robert J. Phillips, Jesse J. Phillips, and Ryan E. Phillips.A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday March 15, 2019 at Oaklette United Methodist Church in Chesapeake by the Reverend Dr.Timothy D. Hazlett. Burial will be at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to services from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Oaklette United Methodist Church 520 Oaklette Drive Chesapeake, Virginia 23325. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Chesapeake Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary