Sally Doughty Clay, 77, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Morris â€œDutchâ€ Doughty and Peggy Doughty. Sally graduated high school in Florida and went on to get her degree from Florida State University. She started her career at Jordan Marsh and then went on to be a buyer for Macyâ€™s until her return to Norfolk in the late 80â€™s where she began work at Altschulâ€™s Department Store. Sally later ended her career at Rehab Health Care before retiring in 2013. Sally was a huge lover of the arts and enjoyed her opera class each week during season and was president of her smart money investment club for many years. Sally loved her animals and had many cats and dogs â€œher little babiesâ€ through her lifetime. Sally had a wonderful heart and would be there for anyone. Sally is survived by many family members and friends, one being Garland Katherman who was her companion and dearest friend for over 30 years until the end. We would like to thank Rev. Fr. Win Lewis and Mother Sue for their constant attention and love, prayers, and total peace and calm it gave Sally every time they came by to see her. Special thanks to Rae and Jennifer from Med Home Health and Hospice for the love and caring they showed. Also Tanya Barnes who undoubtedly is the epitome of what a true friend represents. Tanya was there for Sally at all times and spent many days sharing stories and laughing with her and just being there to listen. We also want to thank Sally for being the second mother to our loving Uncle Ralph, who at 93 years of age probably never thought he would have someone call him every night to make sure he ate dinner, and what he ate, and, did he call the doctor, and just being a good mom. She never missed taking him to his appointments because â€œDr. Clayâ€ always had many questions for his doctors as well.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26th at Christ and St. Lukeâ€™s Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Hampton Roads (norfolkspca.com). H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements.