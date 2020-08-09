1/1
Sally Graham Simon
Sally Graham Simon, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 6, 2020. She was a retired librarian. Born in South Bend, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Mary Katherine Knoblock Graham and Harry J. Graham.

Sally was a graduate of Saint Lawrence University New York. She was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 66 years, Capt. Douglas M. Simon, U.S.N. retired; a daughter, Michelle Simon of Columbus, Ohio and her children, Chelsea and Charles "Chas"; 2 sons, Douglas Dean Simon of Charlottesville, Va. and Wife Marla McNamara, his daughter, Jennifer Mitchell and grandchildren, Henry and Dorothy; and daughter Nicole Simon; Bryan Simon of Cullowhee North Carolina, his daughter Alissa Sieben, and granddaughter Scottie, and son Phillip Hampton.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00p.m. on Friday afternoon August 14th 2020 in First Presbyterian Church of Norfolk with Rev. James Wood officiating. Burial will be private in Albert J. Horton Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Research Foundation of Hampton Roads. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
