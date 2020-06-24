Sally Grey Griffin Stalls of Williamston NC passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 with her devoted husband of 62 years by her side. Sally was born and raised in Williamston, NC to the late Joseph W. and L. Grey Manning Griffin. She was a graduate of Williamston High School and Old Dominion University. Sally retired from the Virginia Public School System after 32 years as a high school business teacher.
Left to cherish her memory is Sally's loving husband, Gerald W. Stalls; children, Jodee E. McMillen and husband, Clayton of Moyock, NC, Sherry R. Roberson and husband, Cecil of Chesapeake, VA, Gerald (Jerry) W. Stalls, Jr. and wife Angela of South Mills, NC; grandchildren, the late Justin R. Helms, Tyler R. Roberson, Amanda G. McMillen, Zachary D. Stalls, Joshua F. Stalls; brother, Dr. Joseph W. Griffin, Jr. and wife, Diane of Augusta, GA; and a host of loving family and friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Sally's personal caregiver, Emma Swain, for her supporting and compassionate care, as well as Hope Knight with the Martin County Adult and Aging Services.
Services will be conducted on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Maple Grove Christian Church Life Center, 1500 Maple Grove Church Rd., Jamesville, NC. A viewing will be at 1:30 p.m. with services beginning at 2:30 p.m., followed by a graveside service at the Tice Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorial contributions may be made to the Griffins Township Fire Department, 5120 Fire Dept. Rd, Williamston, NC 27892 or the Jamesville Rescue Squad, 1035 Hayes Dr., Jamesville, NC 27846.
Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 24, 2020.