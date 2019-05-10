Home

Sally Rogers passed away May 1st, thus reuniting her spirit with her husband, Buddy, of 53 years who passed away earlier this year. Sally was an ER nurse at Virginia Beach General Hospital for 25 years. She is survived by a host of family and dear friends including Michael and Ann Lupton and family of Wilson NC, , Lee and Elaine Rogers and family of Raleigh NC, Annette Daniels and family of Nashville NC, Susie and Trixie of Greensboro NC along with Debbie, Bettye and Shirley from Virginia Beach and many others. Sally and Buddy made their home and careers in Virginia Beach from 1966 until their retirement in 1991. After that they lived in various homes up and down the east coast and traveled the country extensively in their motor home. Wherever they lived or traveled they made close friends and touched lives both by deed and example. The rejoining of their spirits only slightly lessens the loss their friends and family feel but our memories will help us heal. As her brother I never left her presence without telling her I loved her and she always said she loved me more, something we laughed about every time. I wish I could laugh with her just one more time.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 10, 2019
