Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
Sally Lee Daughtrey

Sally Lee Daughtrey Obituary
Sally Lee Daughtrey, 96, of Virginia Beach passed away on October 30, 2019. She was born in Norfolk to the late John Hurley and Inez Robertson Daughtrey. She worked for many years as a secretary for the Federal Government. During retirement Sally particularly enjoyed working around children as a long-time volunteer at Kings Daughters Hospital in Norfolk.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Virginia Daughtrey Gibson of Baltimore.

Left to cherish her memory is her niece, Laurie Gibson, of San Antonio, and dear friends Pauline Barron, Carlene Roberts, Carol Stephen and their family of Virginia Beach.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freemason Street Baptist Church. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019
