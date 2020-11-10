Sally Taylor Johnson, 91, of Suffolk, Virginia, passed away on November 6, 2020 in her home surrounded by great caring and love.
She was born to parents Mallie Baxter Taylor and Sallie Bergeron Taylor in Spring Home, North Carolina on June 26, 1929, where she happily lived her early years.
Sally graduated from Cradock High School, Class of 1946 and Meredith College, Class of 1950. Shortly after graduation she married Charles Robert Johnson, Jr., who predeceased her. They had three children, who survive her, Sally E. Stegner, husband Gary of Versailles, Indiana, C. Robert Johnson, III, wife, Lisa of Suffolk, Virginia and Steven T. Johnson, wife Beverly of Houston, Texas. Also much loved and adored, she leaves behind six grandchildren, C. Benjamin Johnson, wife Christianna, and Jacob R. Johnson, wife Jennifer, both of Suffolk, Virginia, Jeremy R. Stegner, wife Carry and Elizabeth A. Schmaltz, husband Keith, both of Indiana, Matthew T. Johnson, wife Amanda, and Bryan A. Johnson, both of Texas. Her heart ached to leave behind seven great grandchildren, Henry, Emmaline, and George Johnson, and Connor Oberle, all of Suffolk, Virginia, Ethan and Anna Schmaltz and Benjamin Prather, all of Indiana, and Zachery Johnson of Texas.
Sally was a longtime, dedicated and active member of Ebenezer Methodist Church and leaves behind an abundance of fond memories of her family and friends, as well as numerous unfinished books and crossword puzzles, her most loved hobbies. We are certain she is in the company of our many deeply cherished dogs as they entreat her to come play, and is also enjoying visits from her much adored birds and pesky squirrels as they flit and jump about her. "She loved. She was loved. The sun shone on her face. She is at peace" and will be missed beyond words, by us all.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Allison Nairn, who provided loving care to Sally in the final weeks of her life...There are angels here on earth.
The life of Sally T. Johnson will be celebrated by the family in the near future. Any condolences may be expressed by making a donation to a charity of your choice
. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
