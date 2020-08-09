Dr. Salona E. Foster of Norfolk, VA made her heavenly transition on August 2, 2020 at age 92. Born in Warren County, NC on July 29, 1928 to Ned and Mary Eggleston, she was the youngest of twelve siblings. A graduate of John R. Hawkins High School, she earned her bachelor's degree from Fayetteville State University, two master's degrees in Education from Virginia State University and her doctorate in Education from Penn State University and Coppin State University. Professionally, she was an Early Childhood educator for the city of Portsmouth, VA and, upon retiring, worked at the Commissioner of the Revenue office at Norfolk City Hall. She was married for 54 years to the love of her life, the late Rev. Dr. John H. Foster, and served for over 40 years as First Lady of Shiloh Baptist Church, Norfolk and, prior to that, as First Lady of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN. Together they had two sons, Dr. Laguna O. Foster and Dr. John ShÃ©vin Foster, and four grandchildren. Always active in the community, she was the owner of Foster's Baton School, a celebrated singer and a member of Iota Phi Lambda, Sorority, Inc. Alpha Chi Chapter. Services will be held at Graves Funeral Home on Monday August 10th, 4-6PM (Viewing) and Tuesday, August 11th at 11AM (Funeral Service/limited seating). The funeral service will also be streamed on the funeral home's website, www.gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
.