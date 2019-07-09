The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
Resources
Salvatore Zappia Obituary
Salvatore Zappia, of Virginia Beach, VA, joined his wife, Maria at rest on July 8, 2019 at the age of 86.

Born in January to Maria (Piperio) and Teodoro Zappia in Italy he is the last of his generation. He leaves behind a son Ted with his wife Frances as well as a daughter, Teresa Skyler. His three grandchildren Bianca Zappia, Theodore Zappia and Ashton Holub will remember the time he spent with them. He had many nieces and nephews all over the country and Italy.

Know as Sam to his friends, he was a charismatic member of The Sons of Italy, Knights of Columbus, Roma Lodge and the Masons as well as others. Samâ€™s prowess as a dancer, builder and outdoorsman are legendary. Fish knew him and deer truly did fear him because of his skill with both a rifle and bow. Old pictures show the fun loving side of this hard working Korea era veteranâ€™s time in the US Navy. He was a favorite in the retirement community where he lived. He will be missed by many friends in Clarksburg WV and Virginia Beach, VA.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, 1264 N Great Neck Road, on Wednesday, July 10, from 6 to 8 P.M. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church on Thursday, July 11, at 10 A.M. A graveside ceremony to be held at Princess Anne Memorial Park all of Virginia Beach. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 9, 2019
