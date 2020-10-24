1/
Sam Henry Powell
1922 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH- Sam Henry Powell, 98, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born in Como, NC on March 2, 1922 to the late, William Henry and Avie Lowe Powell. He was also predeceased by his wife, Mabel Abbott Powell; son, Sammy Powell; daughters, Brenda Parsons and Marjorie DeHart; and stepson, Charles Stephens. Sam was a Navy veteran of WWII and retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard as an Electrical Supervisor.

He is survived by his stepson, Hubert Glenn Stephens; stepdaughter, Carolyn Litchfield (Les); sisters, Nell Long and Ellen Carroll; brothers, Madison, Frank and Mack Powell; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church, Chesapeake. A second funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Cool Spring Baptist Church in Eure, NC with interment following the service. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 PM Sunday evening at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel.

www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Temple Baptist Church
OCT
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cool Spring Baptist Church
