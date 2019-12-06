The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1935 - 2019
Samuel Albert York Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- Samuel Albert York, 84, passed away December 2, 2019. Born in Portsmouth on Feb. 2, 1935, Sam was predeceased by his parents, Sam Z. and Annie Rowe York; and son, Jeffrey Lee York.

He is survived by Jessie E. York, his wife of 62 years; two sons, Steven York and Gregory York; three grandchildren, Noah, Amelia and Natalie York; brother, Paul Douglas York; and two nieces, Rachael Ann and Hanna York.

After graduating from Virginia Tech, he worked as a civilian for the Navy for 38 years. During this time, he worked for the David Taylor Research Center, the Naval Sea Systems Command and retired from SURFLANT as a Navy Port Engineer. He also retired from the Navy Reserve after 28 years of service.

Along the way Sam especially enjoyed his time with the general aviation community. He was a commercial pilot and a certified flight instructor and instrument instructor for single and multi-engine airplanes.

For the past 25 years Sam has simply enjoyed retired life. He and Jessie spent many Januarys in Marco Island, FL enjoying the warm climate and the beautiful scenery.

As per Sam's wishes, flowers, or any donations, are not desired. Services will be held Monday, Dec.9, at 11 AM, with visitation starting one hour prior at Sturtevant Funeral Home Chapel at 5201 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth. A graveside service with full military honors will immediately follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 6, 2019
