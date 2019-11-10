|
Samuel "Sam" Arthur Vincent, 79, formally of Lancaster, SC passed away on November 8, 2019 at Tidelands Community Hospital.
A native of Lancaster, he was the son of the late Arthur Monroe Vincent and Mildred Plyler Vincent.
Sam moved to Myrtle Beach in 1981 to join in business with his brother. Mr. Vincent loved to play Santa Claus at the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia North Carolina. He also loved dove hunting and working on cars.
Mr. Vincent attended Surfside Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Cooper and Dawn Long and companion Rick Hennis and his son, Doyle Vincent all of Myrtle Beach; brothers, Claud Vincent and wife Virginia, of Myrtle Beach and Wayne Vincent, of Heath Springs; sisters, Marcene Sims, of Heath Springs, Clara Vincent Lewis and husband Peter Lewis (CDR USN retired ) of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, Shannon Weinberg, of Myrtle Beach; Nicholas Vincent of Ash, NC; Chase Long and (fiance) Alice DeMoor, and Whitney Long both of Myrtle Beach, and 4 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nelda West Vincent, and grandson, Cameron Cooper.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 Sunday afternoon at A Simple Service Burial and Cremation in Lancaster.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2 PM from the Chapel at A Simple Service in Lancaster with Rev. Steve Anglin officiating.
Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Heath Springs, SC.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation of Lancaster is serving the Vincent Family.
