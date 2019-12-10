|
Boykins - Samuel Blount Drewry, Sr., 87, passed away December 8, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Sam was a lifelong resident of Southampton County and was a son of the late John Herman and Nellie Moore Drewry. He was also predeceased by a brother John Herman Drewry, Jr.
Sam was a retired project manager for Severn Peanut Company. He was a member of Boykins Methodist Church where he served on many boards. He was a 1949 graduate of Hargrave Military Academy and proudly served in the Navy Air Corps during the Korean War. Sam was a member of the Boykins Masonic Lodge #287 A.F. &A.M. for 66 years and Boykins Lions Club and American Legion. He served on the Boykins Town Council for over 30 years and was a former mayor. He greatly enjoyed his two Meet and Eat groups until his health declined. Sam was a honorary member of the Boykins Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad and Served on the Board of Directors at Southampton Academy.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 66 years, Carolyn "Jean" Partridge Drewry, one daughter, Dawn Drewry Nickerson (Dr. Michael Nickerson), of Kilmarnock, two sons, Samuel B. "Dee" Drewry, Jr., of Branchville, John Moore Drewry (Kim), of Courtland, one sister, Nelle D. Drummond, of Trinity, Fl, 8 grandchildren, Samuel B. Drewry III (Ashleigh), Dr. Michael D. Nickerson, Jr. (Bonnie), Dr. Drewry Nickerson Carter (Russell), John Blake Drewry, Victoria Wilson Drewry, Megan Nicole Drewry, Benjamin "Beau" Robert Hamilton Nickerson, Haley Rose Moore Drewry, 6 great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Taco. Sam was so proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them on the Albemarle Sound.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11 am, at Boykins United Methodist Church, with Rev. Kyle Bass and Rev. Michael Baugham officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends at the residence and suggest memorial donations be made to Boykins Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Boykins United Methodist Church Building Fund, or Southampton Academy.
Wright Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 10, 2019