|
|
CHESAPEAKE â€" Samuel Ward Carlisle, Jr., 66, of the 2300 block of Bugle Dr. East passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1952 to Eva G. Carlisle and the late Samuel W. Carlisle, Sr. Sammy was a 1971 graduate of Western Branch High School; and was a trim carpenter by trade.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Dayna Hansen and her husband â€œJJâ€ James; his son, Danny Carlisle and his wife Claudia; five grandchildren, Nataleigh, Nathan, Elishjah, Daniel and Lucas; a sister, Sandra Phillips; a niece, Holly Fowler; a nephew, Albert Phillips, Jr.; and a host of extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday, June 24, 2019 in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service. Viewing hours will be on Sunday from 6 â€" 7 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 21, 2019