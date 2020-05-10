SMC Samuel David Wells born September 11, 1937 in Pelehatchie, MS to the late Samuel and Ada Wells.
Sam left this world on May 4, 2020 surrounded by his family at home.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 38 years Rose, four children, Charlton Wells, Sherry and David Vega, Brenda and James Jones, Jerry and Wendy Banty. Sam also has 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Sam proudly served 20 years in the US Army and Navy and then served 20 years in Civil Service.
Services will be held at a later date at Albert Horton Veteran Cemetery in Suffolk. Rose would like to thank the folks at Westminster Canturbury for the love and support that was given to Sam and the family.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.