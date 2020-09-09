1/1
Samuel Earl Luke Jr.
1942 - 2020
Samuel Earl Luke, Jr. went home to be with the Lord Jesus on September 3, 2020. Sam was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 16, 1942 to the late Samuel Earl and Margaret Alexander Luke. Sam was a good, kind, and decent man. He worked for many years as an HVAC service and sales manager for White Stewart before he became a realtor and served as such for over 30 years. In each role he had a reputation for integrity and honorable service to others. To his dying day he retained his sense of humor and made others laugh even when he was not feeling well.

He was devoted to his family and is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Luke; his daughter, Melina Ann McPherson and son in law Stephen; his grandsons, Samuel and Joseph McPherson; his brothers, Marvin Keith Luke and Douglas Blaine Luke; sister in law, Diane Luke; Nieces and nephew, Teresa Barham and husband Mark, Dana Bober and husband Henry, and Robert Luke and wife Jenni; and honorary granddaughter, Hope Feltz. He loved his family whether they were related by blood or faith; his dogs, Max, Ruby, TJ, and Molly; and studying his Bible at the kitchen table while watching the birds and animals in his backyard. The family would especially like to thank Megan Cannon, FNP-C with Atwood Family Medical Center and Dr. Erin Jerlin for their love, care and medical expertise.

A long term member of South Norfolk Baptist and more recently Great Bridge Baptist, he loved and enjoyed serving as a deacon and also as a board member of the Union Mission. He taught a weekly men's Bible study at Shoney's and Sunday school at South Norfolk Baptist until he was no longer able.

A visitation will be held on September 12, 2020 at 10:00am at Great Bridge Baptist Church at 640 South Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, VA. A celebration of Sam's life will be held at 11:00 am at Great Bridge Baptist Church following the visitation with Reverend Will Langford officiating. He will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greenbrier Christian Academy or the Union Mission.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 AM
Great Bridge Baptist Church
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Great Bridge Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
