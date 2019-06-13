Samuel F. Leary, Jr., 69, was called to his heavenly home June 11, 2019. Sam was born in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Samuel and Janie Harrison Leary. He was a graduate of Deep Creek High School; he received his Masterâ€™s degree from University of Virginia and Doctorate in Education Administration from Virginia Tech. Sam was a Principal and retired as an Administrator with Chesapeake Public Schools. He was an avid history buff and was involved in several community and historical civic groups. Sam was a member of River Oak Church; he grew to love the Lord and looked forward to serving him. He is survived by the love of his life, Colleen Crain Leary; his children, Sam Leary (Jennifer) and Mark Leary (Kimberly), Brandon Fox, and Ashley Combs (Justin); he is also survived by his grandchildren, Luke, Aidan, Layne, Logan, Brittany and Megan; great-grandchildren, Leslie, Addison, Christian and Graham; a sister, Peggy Holloway (Jimmy); his brother, Mike Leary (Gail); and his best friend, Dan Cameron.A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at River Oak Church with Pastor Heath Burris officiating. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary