Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757)-459-9944
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
5310 Milners Rd
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Samuel Jerome "Pop" Lewis Sr.


1927 - 2019
Samuel Jerome "Pop" Lewis Sr. Obituary
Samuel Jerome Lewis Sr., 92, a native of Norfolk, VA, was on born February 1, 1927 and went to be with Jesus Christ on December 18, 2019.

A grave side service will be held on Friday, December 27th atÂ 12:00 pm at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery located at 5310 Milners Rd. in Suffolk, Va. 23434. His son, Sam Lewis, Jr. of Middle Cross Baptist Church,Â will be officiating.

Pop was born on February 1,1927 and married Mary (Mimi) Lewis in 1948. He was a master gardener and gardened until he was 88 years old. He often gave away vegetables to friends, church members, and even passersby. He shared the gospel to all who would listen. He was truly a man of God and influenced not only by his children but others as he walked the walk. Pop was also a WWII veteran and served in the Pacific Theater during the war.

Sam and Mary shared three children, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

PopÂ is survived byÂ his son, Sam (Liz), his son Tommy (Darlene), his daughter, Terrie (John), and a host of friends and loving family.

Pop is preceded in death by loving wife Mary (Mimi) Lewis, his parents Luther and Mary, and his seven siblings.

As he left physical life, he did so with the blessed assurance that we would all be together again soon in heaven.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019
