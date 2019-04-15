Samuel Lee Alston was born on October 3, 1944, the second offspring and only son of William A. and Margaret B. Alston. He was reared in the Bucksport Community of Horry County, SC. On April 10, 2019, he entered into eternal rest. Sam graduated from Whittimore High School, Horry County, SC in 1960. Immediately following, he joined the United States Navy. Shortly thereafter he married Devetta E. Griffin and they had four children. In later years, he received an Associates Degree in Computer Technology from TCC. He worked tirelessly for 21 years with the United States Navy, 10 years at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and 4 years at Canon USA, retiring in 2003.Left with cherished memories are his loving wife, Devetta; children, Antonio G., William E., Denene E. and Debra E.; two grandchildren, Andrew and Nyia; eight sisters, two aunts, a host of cousins, extended family and friends, including the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care and the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.The Homegoing Service is Wednesday, April 17, 2019 â€" 11 am at Tabernacle Church, 1131 Crawford Pkwy, Ports, VA 23704. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 â€" 6-8 pm at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd., Ports, VA 23704. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary