1/1
Samuel L. Holley Sr.
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel "Spud" Holley passed away in his home on 11/9/2020 in Edgewood, MD. He was born on March 9, 1966 in Portsmouth, VA to Juanita Toxey and Charles Gatling (deceased). He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Paris Holley, Samuel Holley Jr., Jarrell Thompson, Dominique Thompson, and Antonio Holley; his mother, Juanita Toxey; his sisters, Lynnell Toxey and Angela Terrell; his brother Emanuel Gatling and special friend Maurice Law. Spud was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vadie and Walter Holley; and sister, Demetria Holley.

Samuel enjoyed a fulfilling career in the United States Marine Corp for thirteen years. He loved serving alongside his fellow Marines. A graveside service will be held 10 am Wednesday at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be sent to: 208 Ferdinand Circle, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved