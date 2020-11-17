Samuel "Spud" Holley passed away in his home on 11/9/2020 in Edgewood, MD. He was born on March 9, 1966 in Portsmouth, VA to Juanita Toxey and Charles Gatling (deceased). He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Paris Holley, Samuel Holley Jr., Jarrell Thompson, Dominique Thompson, and Antonio Holley; his mother, Juanita Toxey; his sisters, Lynnell Toxey and Angela Terrell; his brother Emanuel Gatling and special friend Maurice Law. Spud was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vadie and Walter Holley; and sister, Demetria Holley.
Samuel enjoyed a fulfilling career in the United States Marine Corp for thirteen years. He loved serving alongside his fellow Marines. A graveside service will be held 10 am Wednesday at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be sent to: 208 Ferdinand Circle, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
