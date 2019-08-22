|
Samuel Lauren Cuffee, Sr., 87, was from Chesapeake, VA. He spent the last 12 years of his life being cared for in Hinesville, GA. He was called home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2019. He was born to the late George Lonnie and Minnie Cuffee on Feb. 8, 1932 in Hickory, VA. Sam was a graduate of I.C. Norcom class of 51. He retired after 20 years of service from both, the Air Force and Naval Supply Center. Samuel was preceded in death by his wife Shirley; daughter, Jacquelin; daughter-in-law, Lesia Cuffee and brother-in-law, Elbert Vines. He leaves to cherish his memories, four sons, Samuel Cuffee, Jr., Keith Cuffee, Kenneth Cuffee and Anthony Cuffee; three daughters, Delena Benjamin, Sheila Phifer, Karen Cansler; one sister, Mary Vines; one brother, Cleavon Cuffee; 21 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. A service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. Family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm, Friday, Metropolitan, Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 22, 2019