The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 628-1000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Cuffee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Lauren Cuffee Sr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Lauren Cuffee Sr. Obituary
Samuel Lauren Cuffee, Sr., 87, was from Chesapeake, VA. He spent the last 12 years of his life being cared for in Hinesville, GA. He was called home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2019. He was born to the late George Lonnie and Minnie Cuffee on Feb. 8, 1932 in Hickory, VA. Sam was a graduate of I.C. Norcom class of 51. He retired after 20 years of service from both, the Air Force and Naval Supply Center. Samuel was preceded in death by his wife Shirley; daughter, Jacquelin; daughter-in-law, Lesia Cuffee and brother-in-law, Elbert Vines. He leaves to cherish his memories, four sons, Samuel Cuffee, Jr., Keith Cuffee, Kenneth Cuffee and Anthony Cuffee; three daughters, Delena Benjamin, Sheila Phifer, Karen Cansler; one sister, Mary Vines; one brother, Cleavon Cuffee; 21 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. A service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. Family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm, Friday, Metropolitan, Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Service
Download Now