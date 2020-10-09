Samuel Philip Hines, Jr., 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA. He was a professor emeritus in the Department of English of Old Dominion University and specialized in 18th century literature for over 25 years. Dr. Hines also privately taught ancient Greek in the Norfolk community, as well as in his church, St. Andrew's Episcopal, where he was a devoted member. Dr. Hines served in the armed forces in World War II and was stationed in North Africa. Born in Kinston, NC, he was the son of the late Muriel Hadley Hines and Samuel Philip Hines, Sr.
Following his military service, he worked for his family's lumber mill business and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he received his Master's and PhD in English, and met his soon-to-be wife, Carol.
Dr. Hines was an avid reader of the Virginian-Pilot and the New Yorker and loved history and crossword puzzles. He had a profound love for the "golden age" of music and could often be found tapping his feet and whistling along to Benny Goodman on the WHRO "Saturday Night Fish Fry." He was perhaps best known for his playful charm and witty repartee with everyone who crossed his path.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of over 50 years, Louise Carol Hines; their daughters and sons-in-law, Troy Hines and her husband, Declan Halpin of Seekonk, MA, and Julia Hines Huhn and her husband, William Huhn as well as Philip's grandson, Dashiel Huhn of Dobbs Ferry, NY; and a sister, Muriel H. Thompson of Wilson, NC.
A short prayer service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10th in the Norfolk chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. followed by a visitation until 4:00 p.m. Dr. Hines will be buried in Maplewood Cemetery in Kinston, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lions Medical Eye Bank and Research Center of Eastern Virginia
