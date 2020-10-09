1/2
Samuel Philip Hines Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Philip Hines, Jr., 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA. He was a professor emeritus in the Department of English of Old Dominion University and specialized in 18th century literature for over 25 years. Dr. Hines also privately taught ancient Greek in the Norfolk community, as well as in his church, St. Andrew's Episcopal, where he was a devoted member. Dr. Hines served in the armed forces in World War II and was stationed in North Africa. Born in Kinston, NC, he was the son of the late Muriel Hadley Hines and Samuel Philip Hines, Sr.

Following his military service, he worked for his family's lumber mill business and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he received his Master's and PhD in English, and met his soon-to-be wife, Carol.

Dr. Hines was an avid reader of the Virginian-Pilot and the New Yorker and loved history and crossword puzzles. He had a profound love for the "golden age" of music and could often be found tapping his feet and whistling along to Benny Goodman on the WHRO "Saturday Night Fish Fry." He was perhaps best known for his playful charm and witty repartee with everyone who crossed his path.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of over 50 years, Louise Carol Hines; their daughters and sons-in-law, Troy Hines and her husband, Declan Halpin of Seekonk, MA, and Julia Hines Huhn and her husband, William Huhn as well as Philip's grandson, Dashiel Huhn of Dobbs Ferry, NY; and a sister, Muriel H. Thompson of Wilson, NC.

A short prayer service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10th in the Norfolk chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. followed by a visitation until 4:00 p.m. Dr. Hines will be buried in Maplewood Cemetery in Kinston, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lions Medical Eye Bank and Research Center of Eastern Virginia (www.lionseyebank.org). Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Prayer Service
03:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved