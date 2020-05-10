On Monday, May 4, 2020, S. Roy Wiley, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away just a few months shy of his 90th birthday.
The only child of first-generation Irish immigrants, Roy grew up in Pittsburgh, PA where he made lifelong friends at Wilkinsburg High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He unwaveringly embodied the humble and hard-working example of his parents, Jean and Bill. A United States Marine and Korean War veteran, Roy fiercely loved his country, his flag, and his freedoms, and he built his life upon the values and principles of the Corps. After his military service, he embarked on a career in ophthalmology, where he touched countless lives with his compassionate, patient and thorough care.
An avid car buff, Roy was instrumental in building the legacy of the Tidewater MG Car Club, as well as serving in leadership roles in the local Mercedes Club chapter. And he worked for decades to maintain the beautiful Great Neck Lake for his neighbors and their families.
Roy gave of himself in countless ways. He was the consummate listener, sharer, and friend to all who were privileged to know him, love him, and serve alongside him. He was never in a rush and always had a ready smile.
The beloved patriarch of our family, Roy built a legacy of commitment, honesty, trustworthiness, and loyalty. He led us by quiet example to be brave but gentle, disciplined but forgiving, tough but always kind. He passed on to us his love and respect for marksmanship, Ronald Reagan, whip-smart Yorkies, the Constitution, a good (short) haircut, a car engine that purrs, our family heritage, Nat King Cole, and always doing it "the right way."
He is survived by his childhood friend and wife of 63 years, Marilyn; his two daughters, Pam and Kim (Richard); and his grandchildren, Meredith and Augie, who were blessed with over two decades of memories with their beloved "Graump" - especially at the gun range, days spent rowing and exploring on the lake, on the sidelines of their sporting events, at breakfast and lunch dates, and the sharing of so very many laughs.
We will miss his steely, blue-eyed resolve, his contagious laughter, the ever-present twinkle in his eye, his unwavering steadiness and integrity, and his generosity of spirit. We will miss his huge, yet humble, presence at our family gatherings - especially our weekly Sunday dinners, where his subtle wit and ever-present charisma never failed to bring joy to each one of us. We hope that the bagpipes were playing and that your beloved Yorkie, Daisy, was the first to greet you in heaven. Semper Fi. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.