Samuel (S.T.) Pledger went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2019. Born on January 20, 1925, he was the son of Samuel T. and Martha Manning Pledger and predeceased by his five brothers.He was a loving husband to Lillian Pledger and father to Carolyn McMurphy and Sherry Goodwin (Dennis). He was grandfather to Michael McMurphy (Magan) and David Goodwin and great grandfather to Caleb & Madison McMurphy. He was also uncle to six nieces.S.T. retired as an electrician and was a member of IBEW80 and the Union Retirement Club. He was also a faithful member of Suburban Christian Church.A service to celebrate S.T.â€™s life will be held June 14th at 11:00 am at Suburban Christian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.A special thanks to Medi Home Hospice (Sara, Jen and Christine). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Union Mission or Suburban Christian Church. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 13, 2019