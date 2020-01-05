|
Samuel "Sam" Veasey Simpers, Jr., 77, of Virginia Beach, VA, was called to his heavenly home January 3, 2020. Sam was born in Wilmington, DE, to the late Samuel V. and Thelma A. Simpers. Sam was a graduate of Newark High School where he met and later married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy "Dotty" Jane Pierce. Sam received his associate degree in business and served in the U. S. Army. After a long career in sales and finance, Sam retired from the banking industry in 1992.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Dotty; children, Bryan Simpers (Amy), Marc Simpers, and Lori Harris (Joe); grandchildren, Zachary, Emily, Kylea, Samuel, Brendan, Betsy, JoeJoe, Dorothy, and Connor; and brothers, Charles Simpers (Diane) of Haddonfield, NJ, and Thomas Simpers (Michelle) of Smyrna, DE.
A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach with Pastor David Zavadil officiating. Immediately following the service, a reception to visit with the family will be held in the Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home lounge. In lieu of flowers, prayers for the family are welcome. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuenralhome.com
