The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Rosewood Memorial Park
631 N. Witchduck Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Simpers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Veasey "Sam" Simpers Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel "Sam" Veasey Simpers, Jr., 77, of Virginia Beach, VA, was called to his heavenly home January 3, 2020. Sam was born in Wilmington, DE, to the late Samuel V. and Thelma A. Simpers. Sam was a graduate of Newark High School where he met and later married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy "Dotty" Jane Pierce. Sam received his associate degree in business and served in the U. S. Army. After a long career in sales and finance, Sam retired from the banking industry in 1992.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Dotty; children, Bryan Simpers (Amy), Marc Simpers, and Lori Harris (Joe); grandchildren, Zachary, Emily, Kylea, Samuel, Brendan, Betsy, JoeJoe, Dorothy, and Connor; and brothers, Charles Simpers (Diane) of Haddonfield, NJ, and Thomas Simpers (Michelle) of Smyrna, DE.

A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach with Pastor David Zavadil officiating. Immediately following the service, a reception to visit with the family will be held in the Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home lounge. In lieu of flowers, prayers for the family are welcome. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuenralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -