Sandra A. (Rountree) Lee passed away at home on May 13, 2019. "Sandy" was born on April 7, 1948 to Walter & Joan (Harrell) Rountree in Gates County, NC. She married Lawrence M. Lee in December of 1983. Sandy retired as a paraprofessional for Norfolk Public Schools. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Heather & Janet Lee, 5 grandsons and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 on Monday at New Light Church, 2418 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, Va. Viewing will be on Sunday from 2:00-5:00. Condolences may be expressed at www.keithmatthewsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019