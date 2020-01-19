|
|
ANGE, Sandra Gail of Suffolk, VA passed away on January 15, 2020 in Norfolk General Hospital surrounded by loved ones after her long courageous battle with cancer. Sandie was born February 2, 1966 in San Pedro, California. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Frank and Marie Bazewicz. She is survived by her husband, Scott Ange; her sons, Steven and Kevin Ange; her sisters, Shirley Winter and Janet Hedrick; her brother, Frank Baze; and her nieces, nephews, and many loved and "adopted" family members. Sandie graduated from Old Dominion University with a BSEE and worked for 32 years at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Sandie was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her boyz and embraced every moment with them. Sandie's favorite place in the world was the Caribbean - she loved the islands and the music. She promoted her son's reggae band Rasta Miles and she was their biggest fan. Sandie loved gardening and all flowers, especially daylilies which are highlighted in her home garden. She enjoyed going on ghost hunting adventures. Sandie also loved gambling and she was always ready for a trip to Atlantic City. Sandie will be remembered as a kind and loving person who cared more for others than for herself. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held in her honor at Ebenezer United Methodist Church on Wednesday January 22 at 12 Noon.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020